Red Eléctrica ratifica el nombramiento de la exministra Corredor como presidenta

MADRIDActualizado:
El consejo de administración de Red Eléctrica acordó el martes nombrar presidenta no ejecutiva a la exministra socialista de Vivienda, Beatriz Corredor, tras la inesperada salida de Jordi Sevilla a finales del mes pasado.
El nombramiento de Corredor ya había sido aprobado al viernes por la comisión de nombramientos del gestor de la red de electricidad en España, y ahora deberá ser ratificado en la próxima junta de accionistas del grupo.
Corredor, que percibirá una retribución en torno al medio millón de euros por su nuevo puesto, ha sido la opción del Gobierno de coalición formado por PSOE y Unidas Podemos para tomar las riendas de REE después de que Sevilla, exministro de Administraciones Públicas y asesor económico de alto nivel de varios gobiernos socialistas, presentase su dimisión por desavenencias en materia estratégica y regulatoria con la ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera.
Red Eléctrica está participada al 20% por el Estado español y su negocio troncal es la gestión del sistema de transporte eléctrico en España, cuyos ingresos están regulados, aunque también desarrolla actividades en el ámbito de las telecomunicaciones.
En los menos de dos años de presidencia de Jordi Sevilla el grupo ha dado un salto en su estrategia con la adquisición del operador de satélites Hispasat y la entrada en el mercado brasileño, con la compra de Argo Energía.
Corredor, quien dejó de ser diputada a principios de enero por motivos personales, había sido elegida para presidir la Comisión de Justicia de la Cámara Baja.
Nacida el 1 de julio de 1968, fue diputada también en la anterior legislatura. Es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid y registradora de la Propiedad.
Tras ocupar el puesto de ministra de Vivienda entre 2008 y 2010, fue después secretaria de Estado de Vivienda y Actuaciones Urbanas cuando Zapatero eliminó dicho Ministerio, puesto que ocupó hasta 2011.
Actualmente es secretaria de Ordenación del Territorio y Vivienda del PSOE, así como presidenta de la Fundación Pablo Iglesias. También fue concejal del Ayuntamiento de Madrid en 2007.
