La red de oficinas bancarias baja de 25.000 sucursales por primera vez desde 1980

La banca cierra 553 sucursales en el tercer trimestre del año, con Catalunya y Castilla y León entre las autonomías más afectadas.

Fachada del edificio del Banco de España situada en la confluencia del Paseo del Prado y la madrileña calle de Alcalá. E.P./Eduardo Parra

Las entidades de depósito españolas cerraron  entre enero y septiembre de este año 1.136 sucursales, a razón de 4,2 clausuras por día, lo que provocó que la red bajase de las 25.000 oficinas bancarias por primera vez desde junio de 1980 (concretamente, hay 24.855 oficinas), según la estadística recientemente publicada por el Banco de España.

Los principales responsables de esta oleada de cierres han sido CaixaBank y Santander, tras acordar este año sendos Expedientes de Regulación de Empleo (ERE).

Banco Santander completó el pasado mes de noviembre el cierre de 1.128 sucursales, en el marco de la integración de Banco Popular. De su lado, el Plan Estratégico de CaixaBank anunciado hace un año contemplaba cerrar más de 800 sucursales hasta mediados de 2020. 

El proceso fue más intenso en el último trimestre del año, en las que 553 oficinas echaron el cierre, a razón de casi seis clausuras por día.

Por comunidades autónomas, los mayores recortes los experimentaron Catalunya y Castilla y León, con 79 cierres en cada una entre julio y septiembre, hasta 3.375 y 1.834, respectivamente.

También han destacado Andalucía, con 72 cierres (hasta 4.115), Madrid, con 53 clausuras (hasta 3.061), Comunidad Valenciana, con 51 (hasta 2.433) y Galicia, con 49 (hasta 1.428).

Asimismo, en Castilla-La Mancha se cerraron 29 oficinas, en Extremadura se suprimieron 28, en País Vasco 21, en Aragón 17, en Baleares 21, en Canarias 15, en Murcia 14, en Navarra 9, en Asturias 9, en La Rioja 8 y en Cantabria 3. En Ceuta y Melilla se mantuvieron las 37 oficinas existentes.

