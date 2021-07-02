MadridActualizado:
El ministro de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, José Luís Escrivá, estaba "pensando en voz alta" cuando el jueves pasado afirmó un "pequeño ajuste" de las futuras pensiones públicas a los nacidos entre 1950 y 1975, la generación del 'baby boom', algo que desató el rechazo de sus socios de Gobierno.
El ministro explicó en TVE que la franja que ocupa esta generación en la pirámide poblacional es "más ancha" y deberá asumir "algo del esfuerzo que hay que hacer de moderación del gasto en pensiones durante un periodo concreto de tiempo".
Para ello, plantea que podrán "elegir entre varias opciones: una puede ser un pequeño ajuste en su pensión, que sería muy moderado, o alternativamente podrían trabajar un poco más".
Ahora, según informa El Periódico, Escrivá ha afirmado que dichas modificaciones en el sistema público de pensiones están por negociar y delimitar con la patronal y los sindicatos, quienes criticaron esas declaraciones.
"Siendo una persona que tiendo a decir que hay que dar certidumbre a los pensionistas y que eso es fundamental y que esta reforma [la firmada esta semana] realmente es eso, tengo que reconocer que ayer no tuve mi mejor día", ha declarado Escrivá en la rueda de prensa de presentación de los datos del paro de junio.
"Se entendieron mal mis reflexiones en voz alta, y todavía quedan cosas por concretar", recoge, por su parte, 20 Minutos.
"Es el principal elemento y que se va a derogar un factor de sostenibilidad permanente que iba a afectar a todos los pensionistas", ha añadido, informa Europa Press.
Para Escrivá, el acuerdo alcanzado ha sido un avance "extraordinario" con los agentes sociales a la hora de transmitir certidumbre, eliminar las fuentes de incertidumbre y asegurarles su poder adquisitivo de forma permanente.
