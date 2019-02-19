Público
Relevo en Endesa Borja Prado dejará la presidencia de Endesa el próximo mes de abril

Su salida ha sido negociada en los últimos meses con Francesco Starace, consejero delegado de Enel, la eléctrica italiana propietaria de Endesa. Prado recibirá una indemnización de 12 años tras diez años en el cargo

El presidente de la compañía de electricidad Endesa, Borja Prado, durante la última Junta de accionistas de Endesa, celebrada en Madrid. EFE/ Fernando Villar

Borja Prado dejará la presidencia de Endesa, cargo que ha ocupado en los últimos diez años, tras la próxima junta general de accionistas que se celebrará en abril, según adelantan varios medios. 

Su salida no es traumática, ya que ha sido negociada en los últimos meses entre Prado y Francesco Starace, consejero delegado de Enel, la eléctrica italiana propietaria de Endesa. Al parecer, según apuntan los medios, Enel busca un presidente con un perfil menos ejecutivo que el de Prado.

Borja Prado recibirá una cuantiosa indemnización tras dejar la presidencia de Endesa. La propia Endesa establece que en caso de extinción de la relación por mutuo acuerdo como de cese por voluntad de la empresa, tendría derecho a recibir una indemnización cifrada en 2,8691 veces su último salario anual, que fue de 3,184 millones de euros. A esa cantidad hay que sumarle pensiones y seguros, más 0,9564 veces la retribución anual en concepto de pacto de no competencia por dos años. En total, una indemnización superior  a los 12 millones de euros.

Las informaciones de varios medios adelantan que Endesa maneja el nombre de Juan Rosell, expresidente de la patronal CEOE, como el sustituto de Prado. 

