Renfe prevé recuperar toda la demanda anterior a la pandemia a finales de 2022

 La operadora ferroviaria espera ingresar 1.000 millones de euros en 2028 gracias a la internacionalización y digitalización, según contempla su Plan Estratégico 2019-2023-2028.

Un tren de Renfe.
Un tren de Renfe. CEDIDA/Renfe

MADRID

Renfe pretende recuperar a finales del presente año el 75% de la demanda de viajeros de servicios comerciales (AVE y Larga Distancia) que tenía antes de la pandemia de Covid-19 y llegar al 100% a finales de 2022.

Así lo ha anunciado este jueves el presidente de la operadora, Isaías Táboas, en la presentación de la actualización del Plan Estratégico 2019-2023-2028 a los trabajadores de la compañía.

Según ha destacado Táboas, las principales novedades se centran en cómo incrementar los ingresos de la compañía buscando nuevas fuentes de ingresos a través de la digitalización o de la aceleración del proceso de internacionalización, y en cómo reducir los gastos no ligados a la producción, con el fin de mejorar la cuenta de resultados.

Con la plataforma RaaS (Renfe as a Service), que la compañía desarrollará junto a un socio tecnológico y comercial, Renfe pretende obtener unos ingresos adicionales de 156 millones de euros en el periodo 2021-2024, incrementar la venta de billetes entre un 3% y 4% y captar 650.000 nuevos clientes.

El presidente de Renfe, Isaías Táboas, durante la presentación de la revisión del Plan Estratégico de la compañía ferroviaria. CEDIDA/Renfe

Asimismo, la operadora prevé un incremento del proceso internacionalización, con proyectos por todo el mundo, con unos ingresos estimados de 2.555 millones de euros entre 2021 y 2028, y el objetivo aspiracional de lograr unos ingresos de 1.000 millones en 2028.

