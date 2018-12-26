Los repartidores de Glovo son falsos autónomos, según la Inspección de Trabajo 

La resolución de la Inspección de Trabajo en Valencia establece que los repartidores de Glovo son falsos autónomos. Este nuevo golpe al modelo de negocio de la empresa catalana decreta que los glovers o riders, como se los denomina, deben ser incluidos en el Régimen General de la Seguridad Social.
Según recoge Voz Pópuli, esta conclusión viene tras la dencuncia de CCOO Valencia y el proceso de inspección de la autoridad laboral valenciana, que inició sus actuaciones el 27 de marzo.
Este dictamen contradice la sentencia que emitió hace tres meses un juzgado de Madrid. En el fallo se declara que los repartidores que colaboran con la empresa no son falsos autónomos y además se reconocía su independencia. En julio, la Intersindical Alternativa de Catalunya (IAC) interpuso una denuncia ante Inspección de Trabajo por el tipo de relación laboral con los trabajadores.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
