Repsol vende sus activos de exploración y producción en Malasia y un bloque en Vietnam a Hibiscus Petroleum

MADRIDActualizado:
Repsol ha acordado la venta de sus activos de exploración y producción (upstream) en Malasia y el bloque 46 CN en Vietnam a una empresa filial de Hibiscus Petroleum, compañía cotizada con sede en Kuala Lumpur, informó la energética.
En concreto, la transacción incluye la participación del 35% en PM3 CAA, el 60% en Kinabalu, el 60% en PM305/314 y el 70% en el bloque 46 CN en Vietnam, un activo conectado con las instalaciones de producción de PM3 CAA. Estos activos representan aproximadamente el 2% de la producción neta actual de Repsol en todo el mundo.
Además, la compañía indicó que los fondos obtenidos con la transacción, así como el resultante ahorro en inversiones, contribuirán al objetivo global de financiar proyectos estratégicos y nuevas iniciativas bajas en carbono. El acuerdo está sujeto a la aprobación reglamentaria y a la renuncia de los derechos de tanteo de los socios.
El grupo presidido por Antonio Brufau señaló que la venta de estos activos se enmarca en su plan estratégico 2021-2022, "que pone el foco en las áreas geográficas con mayores ventajas competitivas, concentrando su presencia en 14 proyectos clave y priorizando el valor sobre el volumen".
La operación se produce tras la venta de los activos productivos de Repsol en Rusia, el cese de la producción de petróleo en España y el fin de la actividad exploratoria en otros países.
La energética ya acordó también a mediados de abril la venta de su negocio de carburantes en Italia a Tamoil, operación que incluía así el traspaso de la red de estaciones de servicio, compuesta por un total de 275 instalaciones, y el negocio de ventas directas de combustibles de Repsol en el país.
Además, en 2020 redujo en cuatro países su presencia en actividades de exploración y producción de hidrocarburos en el mundo, con su salida de este negocio en Australia, Irak, Irlanda y Marruecos.
En su nueva hoja de ruta, Repsol prevé pasar de los 26 países en los que estaba hasta el año pasado a 14 en este negocio en el próximo lustro.
