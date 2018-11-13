El grupo sevillano de ingeniería y energías renovables Abengoa anunció que entre enero y septiembre obtuvo unas pérdidas de 213 millones de euros, frente a los 4.733 millones de beneficios de hace un año, en el marco de la fuerte reestructuración de su deuda.
Según informó la empresa, esta fuerte caída de sus ganancias hasta septiembre se explica por los menores extraordinarios y por los costes financieros, que se vieron "parcialmente compensados" por la venta del 25% de Atlantica Yield.
Las cuentas de la compañía arrojaron un resultado financiero negativo entre enero y septiembre de 368 millones de euros, lo que supone una fuerte variación respecto a la cifra positiva de 5.653 millones de dichos meses de 2017.
Abengoa subrayó que en 2017 sus resultados se vieron afectados de forma positiva por la reestructuración de la deuda financiera, al tiempo que sufrieron el efecto del gasto financiero en 2018 en relación con los contratos de financiación de New Money y Old Money.
Las ventas del grupo de ingeniería cayeron un 19% hasta 896 millones de euros aunque el resultado bruto operativo (ebitda) aumentó un 95% más hasta 135 millones de euros frente a 69 millones de euros al estar la cifra del año anterior afectada por costes de 52 millones de euros como consecuencia de la reestructuración.
El grupo dijo que espera reducir una deuda bruta de 4.698 millones de euros con la venta del 16,5% que todavía posee en Atlantica Yield "en los próximos días" y con la desinversión en el proyecto de cogeneración A3T en México.
El precio de venta de la participación de Atlantica Yield es de 20,90 dólares brutos (18,54 euros al cambio actual) por acción. Abengoa redujo su deuda corporativa bruta en los nueve primeros meses gracias a la venta de un paquete del 25% en Atlantica Yield, y espera que en los próximos días, una vez se materialice la venta del 16,5% que le queda, pueda repagar 325 millones de dólares.
Actualmente, la compañía gestiona aproximadamente 932 millones de euros en líneas de financiación pendientes que apoyan su actividad comercial. Adicionalmente, los pasivos de Abengoa incluyen unos 1.100 millones de deuda financiera correspondiente a empresas clasificadas como mantenidas para la venta (principalmente líneas de transmisión y bioenergía en Brasil).
