Acciona obtuvo un beneficio neto de 328 millones de euros en 2018, un 49% más que un año antes, impulsado por las ventas de activos cerradas el pasado año y la evolución de sus negocios de renovables y construcción, según informó la compañía.
El resultado del grupo que preside José Manuel Entrecanales incluye 109 millones de euros derivados de las ventas de la naviera Trasmediterránea, las plantas termosolares que tenía en España y su participación en la socimi Testa.
La cifra de negocio de Acciona creció un 3,5% el pasado año, hasta los 7.510 millones, dado que la evolución de sus negocios permitió compensar los ingresos de los activos vendidos.
El beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda) se contrajo un 2,4% y se situó en 1.245 millones, si bien crece un 9,2% en caso de descontar el efecto de los activos vendidos.
En el capítulo financiero, Acciona recortó un 17,1% su deuda neta, hasta los 4.333 millones, frente al pasivo de 5.224 millones de un año antes.
Por áreas de negocio, la división de energías renovables se mantiene como primera en generación de Ebitda, al aportar el 60% del total, y como segunda fuente de ingresos. En concreto, este negocio es el que más creció, dado que facturó 2.206 millones de euros, un 27% más, gracias a la mayor facturación de los proyectos llave en mano, de los mayores precios de generación y el aumento de la producción.
La tradicional actividad constructora se mantuvo como primer negocio por ingresos, al facturar 5.059 millones de euros, un 2,4% más. Al cierre de 2018, Acciona contaba con una cartera de contratos pendientes de ejecutar por valor de 5.328 millones de euros, de los 4.042 millones corresponden a proyectos internacionales.
De su lado, el negocio de agua cayó un 6,2%, hasta los 632 millones de euros, fundamentalmente por la finalización de la construcción de dos plantas desaladoras de Catar.
