Metrovacesa registró una pérdida neta de 9,1 millones de euros en 2018, lo que supone recortar en un 76,5% los números rojos de un año antes, tras entregar y, por tanto facturar, 520 viviendas el pasado año.
Estas entregas de llaves llevaron a la inmobiliaria participada por el Banco Santander a disparar su cifra de negocio, que se multiplicó por siete hasta alcanzar 200,9 millones de euros.
Del total de ingresos, la entrega de viviendas aportó ingresos de 110 millones de euros. Otros 64 millones provinieron de las ventas de suelos y los 28 millones restantes de desarrollos comerciales.
Además, Metrovacesa logró cerrar el ejercicio con un beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda) positivo de 5,4 millones de euros.
Ante este resultado, la inmobiliaria anunció el pago de su primer dividendo este año, un año antes de lo previsto en su salida a Bolsa, cuando lo fijó para 2020.
Así, la compañía repartirá entre el Santander y el resto de sus accionistas 50 millones de euros con cargo a reservas, previsiblemente en el segundo trimestre de año.
En el capítulo financiero, Metrovacesa tenía limpio de deuda su balance, gracias a la "fuerte generación de caja", fundamentalmente en el último trimestre del año.
De su lado, al cierre de año los activos de la inmobiliaria presentaban un valor de 2.672 millones de euros.
