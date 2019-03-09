Neinor Homes obtuvo un beneficio neto de 50 millones de euros en 2018, frente a la pérdida d 4,6 millones de un año antes, lo que supone la primera ganancia, que consigue en un ejercicio en el que entregó y, por tanto, facturó, 1.036 viviendas, según informó la firma.
La inmobiliaria participada por el fondo israelí Adar Capital disparó un 70% sus ingresos el pasado año, hasta sumar 381,8 millones de euros, en su mayor parte procedentes del negocio promotor.
El beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda) se multiplicó por más de siete (+617%), hasta sumar 59,5 millones de euros, toda vez que, según asegura, obtiene una ganancia bruta del 28,9% por cada una de las viviendas que entrega.
En el ámbito financiero, al cierre de 2018, la inmobiliaria que dirige Juan Velayos presentaba una deuda neta de 266,8 millones de euros, un 21,7% menos que un año.
Este importe equivale al 18,9% del valor de sus activos ('loan to value'), que se situó en 1.386 millones de euros, lo que supone recortar el porcentaje del 22,3% que registraba esta comparativa hace un año.
En el plano operativo, a la conclusión del ejercicio, Neinor contaba con una cartera de suelo para construir un total de 13.000 viviendas. Asimismo, contaba con 1.600 pisos prevendidas.
