El presidente de la Sociedad de Gestión de Activos procedentes de la Reestructuración Bancaria (Sareb), Jaime Echegoyen, percibió una retribución de 468.000 euros en el ejercicio 2018, un 1,5% menos que un año antes, según consta en el informe anual de gobierno corporativo remitido este martes a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Del salario del presidente de Sareb en 2018, 385.000 euros corresponden a su retribución fija, la misma que en 2017, y el resto a otras cantidades que estaban pendientes de cobro de ejercicios anteriores, dado que su salario variable viene diferido en tercios anuales.
De esta forma, Sareb mantuvo sin cambios en 2018 el marco retributivo vigente desde su creación, que marca unos topes máximos tanto para su consejero ejecutivo como para los consejeros externos.
En concreto, estos niveles máximos están establecidos en 385.000 euros de retribución fija más un 26% de variable máximo para el consejero ejecutivo y 75.000 euros para los consejeros externos si no pertenecen a ningún comité, 85.000 euros si pertenecen a alguno de estos órganos de gobierno y 95.000 euros si lo presiden.
En su conjunto, los miembros del consejo de administración, incluyendo a Echegoyen, percibieron 1,37 millones de euros durante 2018, un 23,6% más que un año antes, debido a que durante el ejercicio se incrementó en una persona la composición del consejo y aumentó en dos consejeros el número de los que cobran remuneración.
Por su parte, la alta dirección, compuesta por 20 personas, una más que el año pasado, ganó 4,43 millones de euros, frente a los 4,21 millones de 2017, un 5,2% más.
