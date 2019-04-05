Renfe obtuvo un beneficio neto de 111,42 millones de euros en el ejercicio 2018, lo que supone disparar un 59% sus ganancias sobre un año antes y encadenar su segundo ejercicio consecutivo con ganancias, según informó el grupo.
El continuo aumento de viajeros, fundamentalmente en los trenes de AVE y Larga Distancia, y el descenso de los gastos financieros contribuyen a este resultado.
No obstante, la compañía contabiliza como ingresos la subvención de 1.150 millones que el Estado le paga cada año por la explotación de trenes de Cercanías y Media Distancia (regionales), considerados de servicio público y de los que la operadora pública tiene el monopolio para al menos diez años.
La compañía ferroviaria elevó un 3,8% los ingresos por transporte de viajeros en todos sus distintos tipos de trenes, tanto los referidos de servicio público, como los de AVE y Larga Distancia con los que tendrá que empezar a competir con otros operadores a partir de finales de 2020.
Los ingresos totales, sumada la subvención pública y la facturación de 207 millones que aporta el tráfico de mercancías, que desciende un 5,4%, se elevan a 3.639 millones y crecen un 12% sobre el pasado año.
El pago del canon crece un 33%
En el lado opuesto, los gastos también crece un 12%. Entre ellos destaca el correspondiente al pago del canon a Adif por el uso de las vías de tren, las estaciones y otras instalaciones ferroviarias, que se dispara un 33% y suma 1.228 millones.
El beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda), de su lado, progresó un 7% y se situó en 523,46 millones de euros, según detalló la operadora en un comunicado.
En el capítulo financiero, al cierre del pasado ejercicio, Renfe soportaba un endeudamiento total de 4.369,39 millones de euros.
