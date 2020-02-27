Estás leyendo: Atresmedia gana 118 millones en 2019, un 33,8% más

El grupo de comunicación cierra con unos ingresos netos de 1.039 millones, lo que supone un 0,3% menos que un año antes.

El logo de Atresmedia en lo alto de la sede del grupo de comunicación en San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid). E.P./Ricardo Rubio
MADRID

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

Atresmedia obtuvo un beneficio neto de 118,02 millones de euros en 2019, lo que supone un incremento del 33,8% respecto al ejercicio precedente, según ha informado este jueves el grupo de comunicación.

Asimismo, el resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) de Atresmedia alcanzó los 183,94 millones de euros el año pasado, un 1,7% menos que en 2018. El resultado neto de explotación (Ebit) se situó en 164,4 millones de euros en 2019, frente a los 168,6 millones de euros obtenidos en el mismo periodo de 2018, lo que supone un descenso del 2,5%.

El grupo cerró el ejercicio 2019 con unos ingresos netos de 1.039,4 millones de euros, ligeramente por debajo de los 1.042,3 millones de euros que logró en 2018. El mercado publicitario de medios controlados por Infoadex decreció en 2019 un 0,2%.

El negocio audiovisual de la compañía consiguió unos ingresos netos de 965,1 millones de euros y su Ebitda se sitúa en los 166,7 millones.

Además, la cuota de mercado de Atresmedia Televisión creció y alcanza el 40,7% (+0,2 puntos), con una audiencia del 26,2% que aumenta hasta el 28,6% en el target comercial en prime time, sumando las audiencias de Antena 3 y la de laSexta .

El grupo audiovisual descata que cerró 2019 como el líder en Internet superando los 26 millones de usuarios únicos y se sitúa en el puesto número 6 del top 10. La plataforma de vídeo y audio Atresplayer alcanza los 7,5 millones de usuarios registrados, según comsCore.

Atresplayer Premium cuenta ya con más de 125.000 suscriptores, mientras que Atresmedia Cine ha recaudado en 2019 el 33% de la taquilla española y ha estrenado la película española más taquillera del año, Padre no hay más que uno.

