El grupo de grandes almacenes logra reducir su deuda en el último ejercicio en 638 millones, hasta situarla en 2.729 millones. En febrero pasado, justo antes del estallido de la pandemia,

El logo de El Corte Inglés, en una de sus tiendas. E.P.
MADRID

PÚBLICO

El Corte Inglés ha cerrado el ejercicio 2019 (que terminó el 29 de febrero) con un beneficio neto consolidado ha aumentado un 20,1% hasta los 310 millones de euros, según ha informado el grupo de distribución. El resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) superó los 1.097 millones, un 5,4% más que el ejercicio precedente.

Las ventas del grupo de grandes almacenes La cifra de negocios consolidada ha alcanzado los 15.260,78 millones (sin contar el negocio de informática, recientemente vendido a un grupo francés), lo que supone un incremento del 1,2% respecto al ejercicio precedente. El margen bruto del Grupo ha aumentado en un 0,3% hasta situarse en 4.504 millones. Estos datos reflejan la positiva evolución del negocio, según la compañía.

La cadena de grandes almacenes ha realizado durante el último ejercicio inversiones por de 344 millones de euros, la mayor parte de las cuales se han destinado a mantener la renovación de sus centros comerciales y a reforzar el negocio digital.

La buena marcha del negocio ha permitido reducir la deuda del grupo en 638 millones de euros, dejándola a 29 de febrero de 2020 en 2.729 millones. 

En febrero pasado, justo antes del estallido de la pandemia, El Corte Inglés firmó la refinanciación de la deuda bancaria por un importe máximo agregado de hasta 2.000 millones de euros. Luego, en abril, la compañía firmó un nuevo contrato de financiación por 1.341 millones, con vencimiento a un año y articulado mediante una línea de crédito revolving, para garantizar una financiación estable y asegurar la liquidez para hacer frente al impacto económico ocasionado por las medidas extraordinarias adoptadas durante el estado de alarma.

(Habrá ampliación)

