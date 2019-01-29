Público
Resultados Siemens Gamesa vuelve a los beneficios en su primer trimestre fiscal

El grupo hispano alemán de aerogeneradores gana 18 millones entre octubre y diciembre, frente a las pérdidas de 35 millones de un año antes, con un  incremento de la facturación del 6% 

Un parque eólico con aerogeneradores de Siemens Gamesa.

El fabricante de aerogeneradores Siemens Gamesa logró un beneficio de 18 millones en el primer trimestre de su ejercicio fiscal 2019 (entre octubre y diciembre), frente a las pérdidas de 35 millones obtenidas en el mismo periodo del anterior ejercicio fiscal, según ha informado este martes la compañía.

La firma germano-española incrementó sus ventas un 6% frente al mismo periodo del año anterior, hasta alcanzar los 2.262 millones de euros, impulsadas por los negocios de energía eólica marina (offshore) y de servicios.

El resultado neto de explotación (Ebit) pre PPA, costes de integración y reestructuración se situó en 138 millones, un 4% más, y el Ebit reportado fue de 40 millones, un 13% superior.

El margen sobre Ebit se situó en el 6,1%, en línea con el margen del mismo trimestre del año anterior, debido a los precios más bajos en la cartera de pedidos de 2018 y a la menor actividad de ventas en el negocio de aerogeneradores onshore y compensado parcialmente por las sinergias de la integración, las medidas de productividad y la fuerte actividad en el negocio offshore y en servicios.

Siemens Gamesa, que compite con la danesa Vestas para liderar el negocio global de aerogeneradores, confirmó sus previsiones para 2019 volver a obtener ganancias netas: prevé que su margen de EBIT se sitúe entre un 7% y un 8,5% en el conjunto del año, por encima del 6,1% del primer trimestre. La empresa prevé para unas ventas de entre 10.000 y 11.000 millones en todo 2019, cifra también superior proporcionalmente a la obtenida en los tres primeros meses del año.

"Se espera una fuerte estacionalidad con un segundo semestre más fuerte debido a la planificación de la ejecución de los proyectos y a los programas de optimización", dijo la empresa.

Siemens Gamesa anticipa condiciones adversas en lo relativo a los precios de materias y la volatilidad en mercados emergentes, que espera contrarrestar con medidas de productividad y su programa de transformación.

La empresa dijo que la cartera de pedidos en el primer trimestre se incrementó en 23.000 millones de euros, un 8% más, situándose la cobertura de ventas para 2019 en el 92%.

