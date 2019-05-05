Público
Resultados trimestrales Aena gana 136,4 millones en el primer trimestre, un 22,7% más

El gestor de la red de aeropuertos revisado al alza su previsión de crecimiento del tráfico de pasajeros para el año 2019 al 3,7%.

El logo del gestor de aeropuertos Aena, en su sede en Madrid. E.P.

Aena registró un beneficio neto de 136,7 millones de euros en el primer trimestre de este año, lo que supone un incremento del 22,7% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018, según ha informado el gestor aeroportuario que preside Maurici Lucena a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Este beneficio refleja, por un lado, la positiva evolución del negocio derivada del crecimiento del tráfico, así como la disminución del gasto financiero, ha destacado la compañía, que ha revisado al alza su previsión de crecimiento del tráfico de pasajeros para el año 2019 del 2% inicialmente previsto al 3,7% (-/+ 0,5%).

De enero a marzo, los ingresos totales aumentaron hasta los 903,5 millones de euros, lo que supone un incremento del 7,3% con respecto al primer trimestre del año anterior. De ellos, destacan los ingresos comerciales que ascendieron a 251 millones de euros, un 13,1% más, y ya suponen el 26% del total.

En este sentido destaca también la aportación a los ingresos de la actividad internacional, en la que el Aeropuerto de Luton contribuye con 53,2 millones de euros.

Entre enero y marzo, el beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda) se situó en 392,9 millones de euros, lo que supone un crecimiento del 7,9% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018.

