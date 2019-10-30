La constructora FCC registró un beneficio neto atribuido de 233 millones de euros en los nueve primeros meses del año, lo que supone un incremento del 32,4% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018, apoyado en una mejora de las áreas de negocio y un descenso significativo de los gastos financieros, informó la compañía.
El grupo controlado por Carlos Slim detalló que esta contención de gastos permitió amortiguar el importe de las ganancias que corresponde aportar a los socios de su filial de agua Aqualia.
El importe neto de la cifra de negocios se sitúo en 4.577,9 millones de euros a septiembre, un 5,2% más que en 2018, según informó FCC en un comunicado.
En los nueve primeros meses del año, el importe del resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) registró un crecimiento del 14,7% hasta alcanzar los 740,8 millones de euros. Esto representa un aumento del margen Ebitda del 1,3 puntos porcentuales, respecto los 645,7 millones de euros del mismo período del año anterior.
La compañía también participada por Esther Koplowitz atribuye este dato al aumento registrado por el margen de explotación, que se situó en el 16,2%, fruto de la referida mayor actividad de todas las áreas de negocio y del aumento de la rentabilidad operativa.
La cartera de ingresos FCC cerró septiembre con un incremento del 4,8%, a 30.385,1 millones de euros.
En el capítulo financiero, al cierre del pasado mes de septiembre, FCC presentaba una deuda financiera neta consolidada de 3.000 millones de euros, importe que arroja un repunte del 11,5% respecto a finales de 2018 a consecuencia de las inversiones realizadas en las áreas de Medioambiente y Agua y al pago fiscal excepcional que el grupo acometió en mayo.
