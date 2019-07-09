Si un trabajador llega tarde a su lugar de trabajo, la empresa podrá descontarle este tiempo de su sueldo, según ha determinado la sala social de la Audiencia Nacional, frente a la demanda de la CGT.

Este demanda de la CGT, sindicato al que se adhirieron diversos sindicatos como UGT o CIG, está dirigida a la empresa de telemárketing Contact Center Attento Llamadas, que castiga de esa manera al personal que se retrasa.

La CGT reclamaba la devolución del importe que la empresa había quitado a los trabajadores que habían llegado tarde, pero el fallo ha especificado que no deben retribuirlo, puesto que la compañía no permite a sus trabajadores compensar los retrasos en la entrada saliendo más tarde o ampliando horario otro día.

No obstante, el fallo hace una distinción entre las ausencias justificadas que sí deberán remunerarse y las injustificadas, que no deberán remunerarse.

Las ausencias justificadas sí deberán remunerarse

La sala social de la Audiencia Nacional, además ha asegurado que "no existe un derecho del trabajador a que su jornada individual sea redistribuida, una vez fijada, por causa de retrasos injustificados", puesto que solo es la empresa la que puede establecer esos retrasos injustificados.

La sentencia explica que, cuando la empresa retiene parte del sueldo por llegar tarde, no es una multa, porque “cuando no existe una efectiva prestación de servicios por parte del trabajador no se merita ningún sueldo más allá de los casos previstos legal o convencionalmente”.