La reunión para avanzar en la venta de las plantas de Alcoa vuelve a aplazarse y se celebrará el martes

La reunión para continuar las negociaciones sobre la venta de las plantas de Alcoa en A Coruña y Avilés ha vuelto a aplazarse y finalmente se celebrará el martes a las 16.00 horas.
Al término del encuentro celebrado en la tarde del jueves, con presencia del Ministerio de Industria, de los Gobiernos de la Xunta y del Principado y del comité de empresa, las partes asumieron que la de Parter es la única opción sobre la mesa.
En cualquier caso, la Xunta ha insistido en la necesidad de que haya un precio de la energía estable para garantizar el empleo y la actividad industrial más allá de los próximos dos años.
Por su parte, el comité se mostró cauteloso toda vez que la empresa "quería que la representación de los trabajadores validara la venta" y ya que rechazan "perjudicarse a futuro".
Por eso, ya que "la empresa está cerrada en banda con ese preacuerdo que tiene con Parter", le piden ser "flexibles y buscar el entendimiento".
