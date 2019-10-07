Ronaldo, Fernando Llorente y Mata sacan al Bolsa una inmobiliaria que invierte en otras sociedades de alquiler de inmuebles

Mistral Iberia Real Estate, socimi participada por los futbolistas Ronaldo Nazario, Fernando Llorente y Juan Manuel Mata, ha logrado luz verde para salir a cotizar en el Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB), donde debutará valorada en 22 millones de euros.
Se trata de una firma que se centra en invertir en otras socimis ya cotizadas y especializadas en distintos tipos de activos, con el fin de tener una cartera diversificada del sector inmobiliario. La firma tiene entre sus principales socios a los futbolistas Ronaldo Nazario, con una participación de 12,2%, a Mata, con un 11,2% y Llorente, con otro 9,09%.
Mistral Iberia Real Estate saldrá a cotizar con una cartera de participaciones que integra un porcentaje del 5,15% en la socimi hotelera Atom, un 16,95% de Domo Activos Socimi, un 2,33% de la firma de oficinas Árima Real Estate, un 10,43% de Inbest Prime I Inmuebles y un 0,22% de la socimi de centros comerciales Lar España.
La socimi de los futbolistas no descarta la posibilidad de adquirir directamente algún inmueble, pero asegura que su estrategia se centrará en "maximizar los ingresos que le genere la inversión en otras socimi a medio plazo, manteniendo un perfil de riesgo bajo en la inversión".
Así, su política de negocio a futuro pasa por formar "alianzas estratégicas con compañías inmobiliarias españolas que desarrollen, posean o gestionen activos inmobiliarios de alta calidad".
Aprovechar la experiencia de los socios
De esta forma, la socimi considera que será capaz de "obtener acceso al sector inmobiliario español mediante el aprovechamiento de la experiencia de sus socios", según indica en el folleto explicativo de su salto al MAB.
Así, Mistral considera que podrá proporcionar a sus accionistas "los rendimientos derivados de la inversión en carteras de activos inmobiliarios de alta calidad y óptimamente gestionados".
En el capítulo financiero, la socimi presenta una deuda de 5,60 millones de euros, lo que arroja un apalancamientos (loan to value) del 13,37%, un porcentaje "aceptable" para la empresa, dado que se ha fijado como límite un 40%.
