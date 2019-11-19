Público
Rumanos y marroquíes lideran una afiliación de extranjeros a la Seguridad Social en auge

Se ha alcanzado el número de 2.149.771 en octubre, 4.509 más que en septiembre, la mayoría en Régimen General.  

Oficina de la Seguridad Social. EFE/Archivo

La Seguridad Social registró un incremento intermensual de los trabajadores extranjeros, con un total de 4.509 afiliados más que en septiembre, llegando a un total de 2.149.771 en octubre.

Según datos del Ministerio de Trabajo publicados el martes, la media de trabajadores foráneos afiliados a la Seguridad Social registró una subida del 6,92% interanual, con 139.137 trabajadores más, en comparación con el mismo mes del año anterior.

Por regímenes, la mayoría de los afiliados se encuadra en el Régimen General, 1.798.918, seguido por el Régimen de Trabajadores Autónomos, con 345.944 trabajadores y el Régimen Especial del Mar y del Carbón, con 4.859 y 50 empleados extranjeros, respectivamente.

Los países de fuera de la Unión Europea siguen siendo mayoritarios de entre la procedencia de los afiliados extranjeros, según informó el Ministerio de Trabajo, con un total de 1.276.367 trabajadores de fuera de la UE, en contraposición con 873.404 que provienen de países comunitarios.

De entre los más numerosos, Rumanía y Marruecos son las procedencias más numerosas entre los los trabajadores extranjeros, seguidos por Italia y China.

