El ruso Fridman controla ya el 58% de Dia tras su opa y le falta cerrar un acuerdo con la banca

El fondo LetterOne anuncia una ampliación de capital en la cadena de supermercados por 500 millones 

Vista del consejo de administración en la junta de accionistas de Dia. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Letterone dijo el viernes que la opa sobre DIA ha obtenido la aceptación del 29,36% del capital de la empresa, lo que sumado a las acciones ya en su poder elevan su participación en el grupo de supermercados al 58,36%.

Letterone, un fondo de inversión del magnate ruso Mikháil Fridman, había rebajado las condiciones de la operación al eliminar un umbral de aceptación mínima, en vista de las dificultades para lograr una acogida masiva a la oferta.

La opa era una condición previa para llevar a cabo una ampliación de capital con la que reforzar el deteriorado balance del grupo. En el comunicado enviado el viernes, el fondo dijo que se compromete a suscribir su parte proporcional de la ampliación de 500 millones de euros o a asegurarla (u obtener aseguramiento bancario), aunque señaló que "sólo puede llevarse a cabo tras llegar a un acuerdo con todos los prestamistas sindicados de la Sociedad".

Fridman ha alcanzado un acuerdo sobre la estructura de capital a largo plazo con 16 de los 17 prestamistas sindicados, un 77,5 por ciento de la financiación sindicada, según indicó el viernes.

Asfixiada por la dura competencia de los competidores nacionales y extranjeros, que han realizado fuertes inversiones en sus tiendas, DIA ha sufrido un deterioro en su negocio y su balance al no poder frenar la pérdida en la cuota de mercado que había ganado ofreciendo descuentos durante la prolongada recesión en España. 

