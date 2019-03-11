Ryanair impone restricciones a los accionistas británicos ante un brexit duro

La aerolínea irlandesa Ryanair informó este lunes de que restringirá los derechos de los accionistas británicos y les impedirá adquirir títulos si el Reino Unido abandona la Unión Europea (UE) sin acuerdo, a fin de asegurar que la mayoría de los títulos de la empresa están en manos de comunitarios.
En un comunicado remitido a la Bolsa de Londres, Ryanair explicó este lunes que la medida forma parte de sus planes de contingencia para hacer frente a un brexit duro o sin acuerdo, encaminados a cumplir con los requisitos "de propiedad y control" de la aerolínea establecidos por la "regulación UE 1008/2008".
En ese escenario de salida desordenada, todas las acciones de personas no comunitarias, incluidas las británicas, serán consideradas "restringidas", lo que les impedirá "asistir, hablar o votar" en "cualquier reunión general" de la compañía mientras sus títulos tengan esa categoría, señaló la nota.
Asimismo, "para evitar dudas", los ciudadanos británicos tampoco podrán comprar "acciones ordinarias" a partir del "día del brexit duro", una fecha que podría ser el próximo 29 de marzo, la oficial de salida del Reino Unido de la UE.
La normativa comunitaria establece que más del 50% de sus acciones deben estar en manos de titulares de la UE, como condición para poder operar en todo el continente bajo la política de "cielos abiertos".
La compañía irlandesa, líder en Europa del sector de bajo coste, señaló hoy que esta medidas han sido aprobadas por su junta directiva y que entrarán en vigor el día que los ciudadanos británicos dejen de considerarse "residentes comunitarios".
