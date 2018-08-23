Ryanair ha llegado este miércoles a un acuerdo con el sindicato Forsa que representa a sus pilotos en Irlanda, que ahora debe ser ratificado por el colectivo, en el marco del proceso de mediación y después de unas largas negociaciones que se iniciaron la semana pasada y de una última reunión maratoniana de 22 horas.
"El acuerdo propuesto ahora irá a votación, con una recomendación de aceptación de Forsa y de sus representantes de pilotos en Ryanair", ha informado el sindicato en un comunicado, que recomendará su aceptación.
Según el diario The Irish Times, Ryanair habría aceptado nueve de las once demandas establecidas por el sindicato. Entre las principales reclamaciones de los pilotos de Ryanair en Irlanda figuran un sistema "justo y transparente" para la transferencia de personal entre las bases europeas de la aerolínea y negociar medidas ante el plan anunciado por la compañía para reducir un 20% su flota en Irlanda (de 30 a 24 aviones).
El mediador Kieran Mulvey ha pedido a ambas partes que no realicen comentarios al respecto mientras se lleve a cabo la votación entre el colectivo de pilotos a lo acordado entre aerolínea y sindicato.
El sindicato Forsa, parte de la Asociación de Pilotos de Líneas Aéreas de Irlanda (IALPA, por sus siglas en inglés), ya se comprometió con la compañía a no anunciar más paros durante las negociaciones.
Cerca de 100 de los 350 pilotos irlandeses, basados en Ryanair, secundaron la huelga del pasado 10 de agosto, la mayor huelga de la historia de la aerolínea, en la quinta jornada de paros de sus pilotos en Irlanda.
A la protesta se unieron pilotos de Bélgica, Suecia, Alemania y Holanda con un balance de casi 400 vuelos cancelados y 67.000 pasajeros afectados, según las cifras aportadas por la mayor aerolínea de bajo coste de Europa.
Kieran Mulvey, el mediador elegido por Ryanair y aceptado por IALPA-Forsa es un político retirado especializado en este tipo de conflictos que ha formado parte durante 25 años de la Comisión de Relaciones Laborales del Parlamento Irlandés.
