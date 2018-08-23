Ryanair ha anunciado este jueves que a partir de noviembre el equipaje de mano de hasta diez kilos, que hasta ahora era gratuito, tendrá un coste de entre seis y diez euros.
La nueva política de la aerolínea permite a los pasajeros llevar una "pequeña bolsa personal" a bordo, que podrán colocar bajo el asiento de delante, pero solo los clientes que adquieran su billete como priority podrán transportar también una maleta de hasta diez kilos.
Los viajeros que no pertenezcan a clase priority podrán facturar su maleta de diez kilos por ocho euros en el momento de la reserva, que serán depositadas en la bodega del avión.
Según la aerolínea, esta nueva medida está motivada por los retrasos que sufrían sus aviones al tramitar el equipaje y, además, porque algunos clientes llevaban maletas de un tamaño superior al permitido.
Esta norma será aplicada para todos los clientes a partir del 1 de noviembre, incluidos los que ya hayan gestionado sus reservas, que podrán unirse a priority por ocho euros o facturar la maleta por diez euros.
