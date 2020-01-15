Público
Sabadell contrata a IBM por 1.000 millones para mejorar su tecnología

La empresa informátca también trabajará con su filial británica TSB, que ha sufrido graves problemas en los últimos años.

Una sucursal del Banco Sabadell en Barcelona. REUTERS

Banco Sabadell ha contratado los servicios de IBM por 1.000 millones de euros (1.110 millones de dólares) para proceder con la actualización de sus sistemas informáticos durante los próximos diez años, anunciaron ambas empresas el miércoles.

El banco español pretende aumentar la eficiencia y la agilidad de sus sistemas informáticos, a fin de aumentar su capacidad de procesar los datos y transacciones de los teléfonos móviles de sus clientes, señaló Miguel Montes, director general de Sabadell.

IBM ofrecerá sus servicios de nube híbrida desarrollados por su recién adquirida unidad Red Hat, dijo Marta Martínez, responsable de IBM para España y otros países del sur de Europa.

Los bancos tradicionales están invirtiendo grandes sumas para actualizar sus sistemas de TI a fin de mantenerse a la altura de la creciente competencia de los nuevos bancos online, que carecen de sucursales e infraestructura física y ofrecen servicios bancarios baratos para dispositivos móviles.

IBM también trabajará con el banco británico TSB (propiedad de Sabadell), que ha sufrido graves problemas informáticos en los últimos años.

El banco abrirá un nuevo centro tecnológico en Edimburgo donde gestionará todos los datos de su sociedad británica. 

