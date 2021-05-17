Sabadell inicia conversaciones con Morabanc sobre la venta de su negocio bancario en Andorra

MADRIDActualizado:
El Banco Sabadell desveló este lunes que ha iniciado conversaciones para "analizar" la venta de su actividad bancaria en el Principado de Andorra a MoraBanc, donde opera a través del BancSabadell d'Andorra, del que controla casi un 51% de su capital y controla casi un 20% del mercado local.
El proceso se habría abierto sin que se haya iniciado previamente un proceso formal de venta por parte del Sabadell, sino a iniciativa de Morabank, que ha hecho una oferta que se va a analizar, según indicaron fuentes al corriente del proceso.
Ambos bancos han informado ya a los distintos supervisores y, según detalló el Sabadell, si llega a materializarse, "está previsto que la operación incluya el derecho de los accionistas minoritarios a adherirse a ella en los mismos términos que se acuerden con el Sabadell".
El consejero delegado del Sabadell, César González-Bueno, enmarcó la potencial operación dentro de la estrategia de "centrar" la actividad del banco "en España y considerar aquellas operaciones corporativas internacionales que tengan sentido tanto por la naturaleza del comprador, como por las condiciones económicas planteadas".
En el Principado el Sabadell opera a través del BancSabadell d'Andorra, del que controla casi un 51% de su capital, y que "comparte con MoraBanc un perfil de banco sólido, alta solvencia y un fuerte arraigo en el tejido socioeconómico andorrano, con un elevado crecimiento continuado de los beneficios en los últimos años, detalló el Sabadell.
La participada andorrana gestiona en la actualidad recursos por un total de 1.830 millones de euros y su volumen de créditos asciende a 426 millones.
BancSabadell d'Andorra cuenta con un ratio de solvencia CET1 del 20,4% y una rentabilidad medida sobre recursos propios o ROE del 10,5%. Su cuota de mercado es cercana al 20%, cuenta con siete oficinas y una amplia red de cajeros automáticos que atienden al 23% de los particulares y el 32% de las empresas andorranas.
