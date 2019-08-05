Público
Sabadell vende su promotora inmobiliaria al fondo Oaktree por 882 millones

La venta de Solvia Desarrollos Inmobiliarios generará unas plusvalías de 23 millones de euros en las cuentas de 2019.

El logo de Banco Sabadell, en la sede de la entidad en Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Banco Sabadell ha vendido el 100% del capital social de la promotora Solvia Desarrollos Inmobiliarios (SDIN) Residencial y un conjunto de activos inmobiliarios, mayoritariamente suelos para promociones urbanísticas, a una entidad controlada por fondos gestionados por Oaktree Capital Management.

El importe total de la operación, referenciado al perímetro existente a 1 de enero de 2019, ha ascendido a 882 millones de euros, según ha informado este lunes la entidad a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

El cierre de la operación, condicionada a la obtención de las autorizaciones pertinentes, generará unos resultados estimados en el ejercicio de 23 millones de euros después de impuestos con un impacto positivo en la ratio de capital Common Equity Tier 1 (fully loaded) de siete puntos básicos.

Solvia Desarrollos Inmobiliarios es el resultado de la escisión y transmisión en bloque de la parte del patrimonio de la sociedad Solvia Servicios Inmobiliarios.

Sabadell vendió el pasado mes de diciembre el 80% de su filial inmobiliaria Solvia a Lindorff, sociedad perteneciente al grupo Intrum AB, por 300 millones de euros, operación que le reportó unas plusvalías de 138 millones de euros.

