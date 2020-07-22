madridActualizado:
El salario medio anual por trabajador aumentó un 1,9% en 2019, hasta los 23.450 euros brutos, la cifra más elevada desde 2008, cuando comenzó la serie de la Encuesta Anual de Coste Laboral (EACL) que publica el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
En total, incluyendo cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social y otras partidas, el coste laboral por trabajador aumentó un 2,4% en 2019, hasta los 31.834 euros brutos, también el mayor desde el inicio de la serie en 2008. En neto, al quitar subvenciones y deducciones, el coste se sitúa en 31.631 euros por empleado de media al año.
En este aumento influye el incremento del 22,3% del salario mínimo interprofesional (SMI), hasta los 900 euros mensuales, así como las directrices de patronal y sindicatos en su acuerdo de negociación colectiva, en el que recomendaban aumentar los salarios en convenio un 2%, más un punto adicional en función de la evolución de cada empresa o sector.
Por actividades económicas, los mayores costes se dieron en energía, mientras que hostelería tuvo los menores: 77.969 euros brutos al año por trabajador el primero frente a los 19.422 euros del segundo.
En salario, el medio anual bruto de un trabajador del sector energético (58.706 euros) también fue el más elevado y supuso cuatro veces el de un empleado en hostelería (14.101 euros), el más bajo de la tabla.
Por tamaño de la empresa, las más grandes, más de 200 empleados, fueron las que pagaron mayores sueldos por trabajador y, por tanto, tuvieron mayores costes totales con 38.703 euros brutos anuales.
En cuanto a las regiones, los costes laborales más elevados se dieron en Euskadi (37.302 euros), Madrid (37.285) y Navarra (34.444).
A la cola, Extremadura (25.796 euros), Canarias (26.948,43) y Región de Murcia (27.592,92) tuvieron los más bajos.
