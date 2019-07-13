Sancionan a los grandes grupos lácteos por coordinar estrategias comerciales en detrimento de los intereses de los ganaderos 

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha reabierto el expendiente con el que el 2015 ya sancionó a once empresas y asociaciones del sector lácteo con 88,6 millones que fue anulado por la Audiencia Nacional por defectos de forma. La nueva propuesta de sanción ya ha sido ratificada y finalmente afectará a ocho empresas y dos asociaciones, que deberán pagar conjuntamente un total de 80,6 millones.
La CNMC ha argumentado que lo sancionados se dedicaban a intercambiar información que les permitía coordinar estrategias comerciales en detrimento de los intereses de los ganaderos, a los que impedían fijar sus propios precios, según recoge Cinco Días. Estas prácticas que desarrollaron entre los años 2000 y 2013.
Una vez concluida la investigación, el organismo inspector considera que las empresas y asociaciones sancionadas "han participado y son responsables de conductas anticompetitivas que infringen la legislación de competencia". El informe añade que las empresas "dialogaron e intercambiaron información sobre los precios de compra que ofrecían las empresas transformadoras a sus ganaderos, los que iban a ofrecer en un futuro, la identidad de los ganaderos y los volúmenes adquiridos de éstos, o la identidad de los ganaderos que tenían intención de cambiar de transformador y posibles medidas para evitarlo".
Entre las empresas multadas se encuentran la Corporación Alimentaria Peñasanta (Capsa), Danone, Industrias Lácteas de Granada (Puleva), Calidad Pascual o Nestlé. A ellas se suman Schreiber Food España, Central Lechera Galicia, la Asociación de Empresas Lácteas de Galicia y el Gremio de Industrias Lácteas de Cataluña.
