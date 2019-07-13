Público
Sancionan a los grandes grupos lácteos por coordinar estrategias comerciales en detrimento de los intereses de los ganaderos 

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha impuesto una multa por un valor conjunto de 80 millones a ocho empresas y a dos asociaciones del sector lácteo. 

La marcha organizada por los ganaderos gallegos en defensa del sector lácteo se manifiesta junto a la sede de la Xunta, en San Caetano, coincidiendo con la reunión que tiene en Madrid la ministra de Agricultura, Isabel García Tejerina, con representantes

Imagen de archivo de una marcha organizada por los ganaderos gallegos en defensa del sector lácteo. / EFE

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha reabierto el expendiente con el que el 2015 ya sancionó a once empresas y asociaciones del sector lácteo con 88,6 millones que fue anulado por la Audiencia Nacional por defectos de forma. La nueva propuesta de sanción ya ha sido ratificada y finalmente afectará a ocho empresas y dos asociaciones, que deberán pagar conjuntamente un total de 80,6 millones. 

La CNMC ha argumentado que lo sancionados se dedicaban a intercambiar información que les permitía coordinar estrategias comerciales en detrimento de los intereses de los ganaderos, a los que impedían fijar sus propios precios, según recoge Cinco Días. Estas prácticas que desarrollaron entre los años 2000 y 2013.

Una vez concluida la investigación, el organismo inspector considera que las empresas y asociaciones sancionadas "han participado y son responsables de conductas anticompetitivas que infringen la legislación de competencia". El informe añade que las empresas "dialogaron e intercambiaron información sobre los precios de compra que ofrecían las empresas transformadoras a sus ganaderos, los que iban a ofrecer en un futuro, la identidad de los ganaderos y los volúmenes adquiridos de éstos, o la identidad de los ganaderos que tenían intención de cambiar de transformador y posibles medidas para evitarlo".

Entre las empresas multadas se encuentran la Corporación Alimentaria Peñasanta (Capsa), Danone, Industrias Lácteas de Granada (Puleva), Calidad Pascual o Nestlé. A ellas se suman Schreiber Food España, Central Lechera Galicia, la Asociación de Empresas Lácteas de Galicia y el Gremio de Industrias Lácteas de Cataluña.

