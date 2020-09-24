Estás leyendo: Correos permitirá sacar efectivo en sus oficinas a los clientes del Santander y sus carteros podrán entregar dinero a domicilio

El acuerdo ha sido firmado entre el presidente de Correos, Juan Manuel Serrano, y el consejero delegado de Santander España, Rami Aboukhair.

Edificio del Banco Santander, en su sede corporativa de la Ciudad Financiera en la localidad madrileña de Boadilla del Monte. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Madrid

Actualizado:

Público / Agencias

Banco Santander da un paso más en la inclusión financiera y ofrecerá servicios bancarios básicos en toda España a través de los 4.675 puntos de atención al ciudadano de Correos a partir del primer trimestre de 2021. El acuerdo ha sido firmado entre el presidente de Correos, Juan Manuel Serrano, y el consejero delegado de Santander España, Rami Aboukhair.

En virtud del mismo, la entidad ofrecerá servicios de retirada e ingreso de efectivo en las 2.393 oficinas de Correos y sus 2.282 puntos de atención rural. También se ha acordado un servicio de entrega de dinero en domicilio mediante carteros.

Este servicio, que es frecuente en otros países como Reino Unido, será gratuito para los clientes del banco en las oficinas de Correos ubicadas en localidades donde la entidad no tiene presencia física, con un máximo de dos operaciones por mes.

En el 75% de los municipios con menos de 1.000 habitantes donde el banco no está presente existe un punto de atención de Correos, lo que permitirá a Santander llegar al 66% de la población que hasta ahora no disponía de un servicio de efectivo en su municipio.

Andalucía, Catalunya, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura y Castilla y León serán las comunidades más beneficiadas, mientras que algunos de los municipios que podrán aprovecharse de esta iniciativa a partir del próximo año serán Sant Fruitós de Bages y Bigues i Riells, en la provincia de Barcelona; Villalvilla, en Madrid; Cenes de la Vega, en Granada; o Muskiz, en Vizcaya.

