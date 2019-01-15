Santander presenta un recurso tras perder la puja por su Ciudad Financiera

Banco Santander recurrirá la decisión de un juzgado mercantil de Madrid de adjudicar a los multimillonarios hermanos Reuben su sede corporativa, la Ciudad Financiera en la localidad de Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), según dijo un portavoz de la entidad española.
La oferta presentada por los empresarios británicos Simon y David Reuben, de 283 millones de euros, fue considerada la mejor por el juzgado para hacerse con la sede del banco, que incluye oficinas, restaurantes y una residencia para sus empleados, con un valor de empresa de casi 3.000 millones de euros, dijo una fuente con el conocimiento del acuerdo.
La subasta de la Ciudad Financiera forma parte del proceso de liquidación de activos del Grupo Marme, que compró la sede de Santander por 1.900 millones de euros en un acuerdo de 40 años de sale-and-leaseback (venta y arrendamiento) en 2008.
Desde la venta, Santander paga millones de euros en alquiler mensual al propietario de la parcela.
Aunque Santander no revela los datos concretos del alquiler que paga por su sede central de Boadilla del Monte, pagó un total de 330 millones de euros por el alquiler de sus 1.152 oficinas, diez edificios y la sede central en 2017 bajo acuerdos de arrendamiento, según muestran sus resultados anuales.
Los hermanos Reuben tienen inversiones que van desde los bienes inmobiliarios a la minería y ocupan el puesto 88 en la lista de multimillonarios del mundo de Forbes .
Santander había ofrecido 232 millones de euros en la subasta.
