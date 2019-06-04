El Santander recortará unos 200 puestos de trabajo en el Reino Unido

Banco Santander reducirá unos 200 puestos de trabajo en su filial británica en el marco de una reorganización, dijo el martes la entidad española, añadiendo que los cambios afectarán a la división de banca corporativa y comercial.
Tim Hinton, director de banca corporativa y comercial de Santander UK, dijo que el banco estaba anunciando los cambios después de consultar a los sindicatos.
El banco está consultando con 330 empleados sobre despidos y se crearán 130 nuevos puestos, dijo Linda Rolph, del sindicato de empleados Advance, que está en conversaciones con Santander sobre los recortes.
Los cambios se enmarcan en los anuncios más amplios realizados en mayo por el mayor banco de la eurozona por capitalización bursátil para centrarse en el control de costes en Europa mientras busca una mayor rentabilidad en Latinoamérica.
Santander quiere cerrar alrededor de 1.150 sucursales en España y recortar más de 3.700 empleos, mientras se enfrenta como otros rivales a un entorno complicado para el negocio del crédito.
En Reino Unido, donde Santander emplea a unas 24.000 personas, el banco ya apuntó este año a un posible repliegue en banca corporativa.
Por otra parte, el banco filial dijo en enero que planeaba cerrar casi una quinta parte de la red británica de sucursales, lo que supondría la pérdida de 840 empleos.
