Santander rompe el acuerdo que Popular mantenía con Allianz pagando 936,5 millones

Con esta operación, culmina la reordenación del negocio de bancaseguros, gestión de activos y planes de pensiones en España

El logo de Allianz, la mayor aseguradora europea, en su sede en La Defense, el distrito financiero al oeste de París. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Banco Santander anunció el lunes que ha alcanzado un acuerdo con la aseguradora Allianz para romper el acuerdo de bancaseguros que mantenía la alemana con el desaparecido Banco Popular, entidad adsorbida por el banco de Ana Botín en 2017.

La ruptura del acuerdo supondrá el pago de Santander de 936,5 millones de euros al recomprar el 60% de Allianz en Allianz Popular y terminar acuerdo de distribución de seguros del grupo alemán.

Asimismo, la terminación del acuerdo implica que el 51% del negocio de seguros de vida-riesgo vinculado a Allianz y el 51% del negocio de seguros generales procedente de Popular y no transmitido a Mapfre será adquirido por Aegon.

Adicionalmente, el 50,01% del negocio de seguros de automóviles, multirriesgo comercio, multirriesgo pymes y de responsabilidad civil para empresas en toda la red de Banco Santander en España será adquirido por Mapfre conforme al acuerdo alcanzado entre Banco Santander y Mapfre en enero de este año.

"Como consecuencia, Mapfre será el futuro socio asegurador de Banco Santander en España en esos ramos y productos", dijo Santander.

Banco Santander estima que el impacto combinado de las operaciones derivadas del acuerdo y de los acuerdos con Aegon y Mapfre, antes señalados, en el capital CET1 fully loaded del grupo será negativo en aproximadamente 8 puntos básicos. Se estima que la contribución conjunta de estas transacciones al beneficio por acción será ligeramente positiva y que generarán un ROIC por encima del 10%. 

