Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Santander y Telecom Italia crean una sociedad conjunta de crédito al consumo

Inicialmente, la 'joint venture' ofrecerá a los clientes de Telecom Italia préstamos para comprar dispositivos móviles y posteriormente se expandirá para ofrecer financiación al consumidor y seguros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logo de Telecom Italia, e lo alto de un edificio en Milán (Italia). REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

El logo de Telecom Italia, e lo alto de un edificio en Milán (Italia). REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Santander Consumer Finance, a través de su unidad en Italia Santander Consumer Bank, ha firmado un acuerdo con Telecom Italia (TIM) para crear una empresa conjunta en el negocio de crédito al consumo para los clientes de la operadora en el país transalpino, según han confirmado en un comunicado.

La operación permitirá a la italiana TIM liberar capital y reducir su riesgo de crédito, a la vez que posicionará a Santander como líder en financiación al consumo en Italia, según los grupos.

Inicialmente, la joint venture ofrecerá a los clientes de TIM préstamos para comprar dispositivos móviles y posteriormente se expandirá para ofrecer financiación al consumidor y seguros, dijeron las empresas.

Santander controlará el 51% de la nueva sociedad, que comenzará a operar en 2020, mientras que TIM tendrá una participación del 49%.

El consejero delegado de Telecom Italia, Luigi Gubitosi, ha asegurado que este acuerdo les permitirá liberar capital y reducir el riesgo al crédito, al tiempo que respaldará sus ventas y permitirá ampliar la base de ingresos. "Santander es el socio adecuado debido a su sólida trayectoria en cuanto a alianzas exitosas en Europa y a su experiencia en la financiación al consumo", ha subrayado Gubitosi.

De su lado, el consejero delegado de Banco Santander, José Antonio Álvarez, ha indicado que el acuerdo permitirá a su financiera convertirse en "líder en financiación al consumo en un mercado atractivo, con el acompañamiento de una de las marcas con mayor confianza del país".

Santander Consumer Finance está presente en 15 países europeos y cuenta con 20 millones de clientes, mientras que Telecom Italia opera, además de en el mercado italiano, en Brasil, y cuenta con infraestructuras avanzadas de banda ancha ultrarápida y avanza en el despliegue de la nueva tecnología móvil 5G.

Etiquetas