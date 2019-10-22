Público
Santander venderá su filial de Puerto Rico a FirstBank por 1.000 millones de euros

El banco de Ana P. Botín seguirá presente en la isla a través de Santander Consumer USA y de una cartera crediticia con una valoración neta de 220 millones de dólares.

El logo del Banco Santander se ve en una sucursal en la Ciudad de México. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Banco Santander anunció a última hora del lunes que había acordado vender Santander Bancorp, la franquicia de banca comercial y minorista del prestamista español en Puerto Rico, a FirstBank Puerto Rico en una operación valorada en 1.100 millones de dólares (unos 1.000 millones de euros).

El acuerdo incluye las 27 sucursales bancarias de Santander en la isla y activos totales de 6.200 millones de dólares, dijeron las compañías.

First BanCorp, el holding bancario de FirstBank Puerto Rico, dijo que prevé su beneficio de 2020, que según las previsiones de consenso sería de 81 centavos por acción, recibirá un impulso adicional del 35%. 

Banco Santander Puerto Rico es el cuarto banco más grande de la isla, con una cuota de mercado en depósitos de en torno al 8%. Tiene 27 sucursales, 1.000 empleados y unos activos totales de 5.600 millones de euros. Por su parte, FirstBank Puerto Rico (con sede en San Juan) es un banco sólido y uno de los mayores grupos financieros de la isla. La combinación de ambas entidades ofrecerá a los clientes la segunda red de sucursales más grande en Puerto Rico, con activos totales combinados superiores a los 15.2 millones de euros.

Está previsto que la operación, sujeta a la aprobación de las autoridades reguladoras, se cierre a mediados de 2020.

Una vez culminada, esta operación aportará a Grupo Santander entre 5 y 6 puntos básicos a la ratio de capital CET1 y no tendrá impacto material en su beneficio atribuido.

Santander seguirá presente en Puerto Rico a través de Santander Consumer USA y de una cartera crediticia con una valoración neta de 220 millones de dólares.

