Sargadelos El TSXG confirma la nulidad del despido de la sindicalista de Sargadelos Rogelia Mariña

La sentencia desestima el recurso del propietario, Segismundo García,  y mantiene la indemnización de 30.000 euros por daños morales para la trabajadora. Quedan pendientes más denuncias de trabajadores contra la empresa por represión sindical.

Segismundo García, consejero delegado de Sargadelos | EFE

El Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG) ha confirmado la nulidad del despido de la que fuera presidenta del comité de empresa de Sargadelos, Rogelia Mariño.

La sentencia, con fecha de 22 de febrero, considera "procedente" la desestimación de los recursos interpuestos tanto por la empresa como por Mariño, con lo que confirma la sentencia del juzgado de lo social de Lugo que condenó a la compañía a indemnizarla con 30.000 euros por daños morales.

Por su parte, UGT, a través de una nota de prensa, censura que "Rogelia fue despedida por un único delito: defender a sus compañeros y compañeras".

"Después de muchos sacrificios laborales en una época difícil para Sargadelos, y cuando la fábrica empezaba a remontar, exigió, ni más ni menos, el cumplimiento del convenio colectivo en todos sus términos y condiciones", subraya.

La organización sindical asegura que "Segismundo García incluso llegó a acusar a Rogelia y a UGT de causar quebranto a la empresa por un millón de euros y coaccionó al personal con un proceso de despidos y amenaza de cierre si no desistía".

Al respecto, ve "significativo" que la sentencia "confirma nuevamente que Segismundo García tiene que responder solidariamente, junto con la mercantil, del abono a Rogelia Mariño de 30.000 euros de indemnización".

UGT tiene interpuestas otras demandas de tutela de libertad sindical y varias demandas por otros trabajadores "despedidos arbitrariamente por la empresa para forzar la imposición de la revocación de Rogelia Mariño como representante de sus compañeros".

