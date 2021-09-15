Estás leyendo: Seat aplicará un nuevo ERTE en Martorell por la escasez de semiconductores

Seat aplicará un nuevo ERTE en Martorell por la escasez de semiconductores

La principal fábrica de coches de España, la planta de Martorell, ha tenido que cerrar varios días en los últimos meses debido a la falta de chips.

Un diseñador de SEAT trabaja en el laboratorio de Seat. Foto de archivo. Pau Venteo / Europa Press

La dirección de Seat ha comunicado a los sindicatos este miércoles que aplicará un nuevo ERTE (Expediente de Regulación Temporal de Empleo) desde finales de este mes, en la planta de Martorell (Barcelona), para gestionar la falta de semiconductores, según han asegurado a Efe fuentes sindicales y de Seat.

Por el momento se desconoce la afectación del ERTE, cuyo alcance y condiciones deben negociar ahora ambas partes, pero Seat ya ha definido que el ERTE se aplicaría desde el 27 de septiembre hasta el 30 de junio de 2022.

La escasez de estos chips, que está impactando en toda la industria mundial del automóvil, ha llevado a cerrar varios días en los últimos meses la planta de Martorell, la principal fábrica de coches de España. 

Los chips, comúnmente conocidos como semiconductores, están hechos de circuitos electrónicos integrados sobre una pequeña base de silicio. Se utilizan principalmente para regular el flujo de electricidad y se usan múltiples industrias. 

