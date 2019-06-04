El sector bancario español redujo su plantilla en casi 4.000 personas y cerró 1.314 sucursales en 2018

El sector bancario español finalizó 2018 con 3.998 trabajadores menos en plantilla y con el cierre de 1.314 sucursales, según los datos preliminares de la estadística de indicadores financieros estructurales elaborada por el Banco Central Europeo (BCE) y publicada este martes.
En concreto, las entidades de crédito de España finalizaron el año pasado con 26.166 oficinas, frente a las 27.480 que registraron al cierre de 2017, lo que equivale a una reducción del 4,8%. Esto situó a España como el tercer país de la UE con más sucursales, por detrás de Francia (36.519) y Alemania (27.887).
Con respecto al número de trabajadores, España registró un total de 179.055 empleados, frente a los 183.053 trabajadores de 2017, lo que se corresponde con un descenso del 2,2%. De esta forma, se situó por detrás de Alemania (564.935 trabajadores), Francia (408.941), Reino Unido (370.083) e Italia (274.056).
En el conjunto de la Unión Europea, el número de trabajadores de las entidades de crédito descendió un 2,6%, hasta situarse en 2,66 millones (71.990 menos). El número de sucursales se redujo un 5,8%, hasta las 162.857 (10.202 menos), aunque en este caso faltan los datos de Reino Unido, que no proporciona al BCE información sobre el número de oficinas en su territorio desde 2014.
Con respecto a la concentración bancaria, medida por el porcentaje de activos controlados por las mayores cinco entidades de cada país, España cuenta con uno de los sectores bancario más concentrados entre las mayores economías de Unión Europea.
Así, las cinco mayores entidades de crédito españolas acumulan el 68,5% de los activos totales, 4,8 puntos más que al cierre de 2017. Este dato sitúa a España por detrás de Países Bajos, donde el porcentaje de activos de las mayores entidades se situó en el 84,7%, pero por delante de Francia (47,8%), Italia (45,6%), Reino Unido (31,8%) y Alemania (29,1%).
