madrid
El sector de la restauración española cerrará el ejercicio 2020 con una caída de su facturación de entre el 40 y el 47 % debido a la covid-19, lo que supone una merma de entre 15.000 y 17.000 millones de euros.
Así lo estima la patronal Marcas de Restauración basándose en las proyecciones elaboradas por la empresa de investigación de mercados NPD hechas públicas este jueves, y que apuntan también al cierre de unos 90.000 de los cerca de 300.000 bares y restaurantes que hay en España.
De acuerdo con sus cálculos, todo ello supondrá la destrucción de aproximadamente 400.000 puestos de trabajo, empleados que actualmente no engrosan las listas del paro gracias a los Expedientes de Regulación Temporal de Empleo (ERTE) pero que acabarán haciéndolo.
