La Seguridad Social gana 154.948 afiliados extranjeros en 2018, hasta niveles precrisis

La Seguridad Social ganó una media de 154.948 cotizantes extranjeros en 2018, un 8,4% en relación a 2017, hasta situarse el número de inmigrantes en alta en 1.992.849 ocupados, su nivel más alto desde marzo de 2008, informó este martes el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.
Es el quinto año consecutivo en el que aumenta la afiliación media de extranjeros. En 2017, los afiliados extranjeros subieron en 126.043 cotizantes, mientras que en 2016 la ganancia de cotizantes extranjeros fue de 84.020 afiliados y en 2015, de 75.199 ocupados. Por su parte, en 2014 ingresaron en el sistema 9.333 nuevos inmigrantes.
Del total de extranjeros en alta en la Seguridad Social al finalizar el año pasado, 1.662.671 cotizaban al Régimen General, 326.376 al de Autónomos, 3.735 al del Mar y 68 al del Carbón.
En términos intermensuales, la afiliación de extranjeros aumentó el pasado mes de diciembre en 11.769 personas (+0,6%) tras haber perdido algo más de 29.500 cotizantes en noviembre.
Del total de trabajadores extranjeros que cotizan en el sistema de la Seguridad Social, los grupos más numerosos proceden de Rumanía (338.337), Marruecos (255.708), Italia (111.354) y China (105.398).
Les siguen los trabajadores nacionales de Ecuador (72.080), Reino Unido (65.334), Colombia (63.147), Bulgaria (58.814) y Portugal (52.404).
Por comunidades autónomas, Catalunya y Madrid siguieron concentrando algo más de cuatro de cada diez extranjeros afiliados a la Seguridad Social a cierre de 2018, al sumar entre ambas el 44,6% del total de inmigrantes ocupados. En concreto, Cataluña contaba con 476.291 extranjeros cotizantes, mientras que en Madrid la cifra era de 412.466.
Tras estas dos regiones se situaron Andalucía, con 250.509 afiliados extranjeros; Comunidad Valenciana, con 222.754 ocupados; Canarias, con 99.820; Murcia, con 84.632; Baleares, con 72.267; Aragón, con 69.531; Castilla-La Mancha, con 63.918; País Vasco, con 63.210, y Castilla y León, con 53.812.
Las comunidades con menor presencia de inmigrantes en alta a la Seguridad Social al finalizar 2018 fueron Galicia, con 35.841 extranjeros; Navarra, con 26.222; La Rioja, con 15.620; Asturias, con 13.718; Extremadura, con 12.543; Cantabria, con 11.694, y las ciudades autónomas de Melilla, con 5.022, y Ceuta, con 2.979.
