La Seguridad Social quiere retrasar un año la edad ordinaria de jubilación, desde los 62,7 años actuales, como una de las medidas necesarias a adoptar para lograr la sostenibilidad del sistema, si bien permitiría las jubilaciones anticipadas siempre que impliquen una mayor cotización.
En un encuentro con medios, el secretario de Estado de Seguridad Social, Octavio Granado, ha coincidido una de las propuestas avanzadas esta semana por la Autoridad Independiente de Responsabilidad Fiscal (AIReF) de aplicar medidas para fomentar el retraso de la edad efectiva de jubilación, sin tocar la edad legal que alcanzará los 67 años en 2027.
El Gobierno es partidario de modificar los requisitos de acceso a la pensión, permitiendo una jubilación anticipada cofinanciada, es decir, en aquellos colectivos que acuerden aplicar unas mayores cotizaciones.
Respecto a la propuesta de la AIReF para extender el periodo de cómputo de años de vida laboral para el cálculo de la pensiones, pasando de los 25 años actuales a los 35 años, el Gobierno se muestra favorable y considera que no debería "producir efectos negativos".
Así se desprende del documento que el Ministerio de Trabajo y Seguridad Social ha enviado a la Autoridad con su opinión, en la que considera que el déficit de la Seguridad Social, que actualmente ronda los 18.000 millones (1,6% del PIB), no tiene únicamente un carácter estructural, sino que le afectan también elementos coyunturales.
