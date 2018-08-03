Público
Público

Sepla demanda a Ryanair ante la Audiencia Nacional por posibles irregularidades en los contratos de sus pilotos

La sección sindical de Ryanair ha denunciado a la empresa con la intención de que los contratos de sus pilotos se rijan por la legislación española, donde operan, y no por la irlandesa, lugar en la que está erradicada la compañía.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Varios trabajadores de Ryanair se manifiestan reclamando mejores condiciones laborales | Foto: Reuters

Varios trabajadores de Ryanair se manifiestan reclamando mejores condiciones laborales | Foto: Reuters

El Sindicato Español de Pilotos de Líneas Aéreas (Sepla) que representa a unos 500 de los 800 pilotos de Ryanair que hay en España, dijo el viernes que ha demandado a la aerolínea irlandesa ante la Audiencia Nacional con la intención de que la compañía regularice los contratos de los pilotos en España y los ajuste a la legislación laboral española.

De esta forma, cumple las advertencias que ya hizo a la empresa la semana pasada. Por medio del bufete Roca Junyent, la demanda se ha oficializado después de que las negociaciones entre la sección sindical y Ryanair no hayan llegado a buen término.

Por otro lado, la aerolínea sí accedió a dar la oportunidad de incorporarse a la plantilla a los "falsos autónomos" que se encontraban trabajando para ellos, otra demanda que defendía Sepla. A este respecto, fuentes del propio sindicato reconocen que se están respetando los acuerdos, aunque los trámites estén llevándose a cabo "un poquito despacio".

Dejando a un lado las reivindicaciones laborales, desde Sepla también tienen peticiones relativas a su libertad sindical. La compañía irlandesa no les reconoce como sección sindical, con todo lo que ello significa, ya que continuamente se han negado a hacerlo rechazando firmar nada al respecto.

"Tras un año de negociaciones, la negativa de Ryanair a reconocer a Sepla y de aplicar la legislación laboral española de sus pilotos que operan en España fuerza al sindicato a hacer uso de la vía judicial para conseguir este objetivo", resumía el sindicato en una nota de prensa. 

Etiquetas