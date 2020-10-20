Estás leyendo: El primer autobús público sin conductor de España sufre un percance en sus primeras horas de circulación

Servicios públicos El primer autobús público sin conductor de España sufre un percance en sus primeras horas de circulación

El vehículo, que se estrenaba el día de su presentación a la prensa, ha sufrido un percance por contacto con el coche que venía circulando detrás de él. 

Vista del autobús sin conductor que la Comunidad de Madrid
Vista del autobús sin conductor que la Comunidad de Madrid ha estrenado hoy para el transporte universitario. EFE/ Chema Moya

Madrid

EFE

 El primer autobús público sin conductor de España ha sufrido este martes un pequeño accidente cuando apenas llevaba dos horas circulando por las calles del campus de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid. En el día de su presentación a la prensa, el vehículo, que no pasa de los 20 kilómetros por hora, ha frenado, y la conductora del coche que iba detrás no ha podido frenar a tiempo para evitar el impacto por alcance contra él.

El autobús ha seguido prestando servicio sin más contratiempos

Todo ha quedado en un susto. "Ni la conductora del coche ni nadie del autobús han resultado lastimados, y solo una pequeña muesca en el parachoques trasero del autobús ha quedado del pequeño percance", han explicado fuentes del Consorcio Regional de Transportes. Tras comprobar el asistente a la conducción que viajaba en el autobús que no había lesionados y que el vehículo estaba bien, el autobús ha seguido prestando servicio sin más contratiempos.

El vehículo es cien por cien eléctrico y circula, por el momento, con un asistente a la conducción, pero con la previsión de que en unos meses pueda recorrer de manera totalmente autónoma los 3,7 kilómetros del itinerario circular que une la estación de Cercanías de Cantoblanco con distintas instalaciones del campus. Durante los meses de enero y febrero, este modelo, el EZ10, funcionó a modo de prueba en el campus universitario, donde la velocidad está limitada a 30 km/h.

Aunque el fin último del proyecto es la investigación de esta nueva forma de movilidad, las 12 plazas del autobús sin conductor, reducidas a siete por la limitación de aforos debido a la pandemia, están disponibles de 7.45 de la mañana a cuatro de la tarde. No obstante, la lluvia de este martes en Madrid y el hecho de que las clases sean semipresenciales han hecho que el estreno del autobús se haya hecho con un campus bastante vacío de alumnos. 

