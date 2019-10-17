Público
Siniestralidad laboral Muere un operario al caer desde varios metros de altura cuando instalaba una antena 

El fallecido, de 48 años, ha sufrido un traumatismo craneoencefálico como consecuencia de una caída mientras trabajaba en la localidad sevillana de Tomares, según ha informado la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias. 

Imagen de archivo de un instalador de antenas./ EFE

Un operario de 48 años de edad que trabajaba para una empresa de montaje de antenas ha fallecido este jueves en Tomares (Sevilla), al caer desde más de diez metros de altura mientras instalaba una antena.

Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES) 061 y del servicio unificado de emergencias 112 de Andalucía, el accidente habría acontecido sobre las 13:00 horas en la calle Camino Viejo de Tomares.

Allí, este hombre de 48 años de edad que trabajaba instalando una antena se habría precipitado al vacío desde más de diez metros de altura, sufriendo un traumatismo craneoencefálico que le ha causado la muerte.

