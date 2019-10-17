Público
Siniestralidad Laboral Un trabajador muere dentro de un tanque en los astilleros de Navantia en Cádiz

El hombre de 39 años ha sido encontrado sin vida en el interior del vehículo a primera hora de la mañana del jueves por sus compañeros. En el puerto de San Fernando la empresa española se dedica a la fabricación de fragatas para Arabia Saudí. 

Astillero de Navantia en San Fernando (Cádiz). / EFE

Un hombre de 39 años ha fallecido en el astillero de Navantia en San Fernando, Cádiz, mientras trabajaba en la fabricación de una de las corbetas para la Marina de Arabia Saudí. El trabajador ha sido encontrado sin conocimiento dentro de un tanque por sus compañeros a primera hora de la mañana de este jueves, según informan fuentes sindicales. 

Tras el hallazgo, trataron de reanimarlo sin suerte, confirmándose entonces su fallecimiento. Todavía se desconocen las causas de la muerte, pudiendo haberse producido por la falta de aire en el interior del tanque o por un accidente.

Sobre las 10.30 horas una asamblea de trabajadores del astillero ha decidido detener la actividad hasta el próximo lunes, una medida que también ha adoptado la planta de Navantia de Puerto Real, según informa el Diario de Cádiz. Este fallecimiento se une a varios acontecidos durante estos últimos días en el entorno laboral, precisamente cuando se conoce que la siniestralidad laboral ha crecido en el país hasta alcanzar los peores niveles de la crisis. 

