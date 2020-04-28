Six vende parte de la firma de pagos Worldline para financiar su opa sobre la Bolsa española

MADRID
La suiza Six ha decidido vender parte de la participación mayoritaria que mantiene en la firma de pagos Worldline, al deshacerse de un 6% del capital por 675 millones de euros, para financiar parte de la compra de Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME).
"La colocación se ha llevado a cabo para apoyar el importante paso estratégico de Six: la adquisición de BME", ha asegurado el director financiero del grupo, Daniel Schmucki, aunque ha añadido que la intención es continuar siendo accionista a largo plazo de Worldline. "Estamos totalmente comprometidos con ellos", ha dicho.
En concreto, Six ha vendido un total de 11,03 millones de acciones de Worldline a través de una colocación acelerada dirigida por JP Morgan, Credit Suisse y UBS a razón de 61,2 euros por acción. Se espera que la liquidación de la venta se produzca el próximo 30 de abril.
Una vez completada la colocación, Six aún mantendrá una participación de en torno a un 16,3% en Worldline, una posición que el operador suizo quiere mantener al considerarla como una inversión estratégica.
Six tiene la intención de utilizar los ingresos de esta venta para apoyar la financiación en la compra de BME. El grupo lanzó una oferta pública de adquisición de acciones (OPA) en efectivo el pasado 18 de noviembre de 2019 por unos 2.792 millones de euros tras dividendos.
Las autoridades españolas aprobaron la compra el pasado 26 de marzo y actualmente la operación se encuentra a la espera de la aceptación por parte de los accionistas de BME, que aún tienen hasta el próximo 11 de mayo para dar su veredicto.
