La socimi hotelera de Bankinter sale a Bolsa valorada en 265 millones

Atom Hoteles, la socimi especializada en el sector hotelero de Bankinter, comenzará a cotizar en el Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) este martes a un precio de 10,66 euros por título, con lo que su valor total ascenderá a 264,76 millones de euros, según ha informado BME.
El consejo de administración del MAB ha aprobado la incorporación de la compañía Atom Hoteles Socimi tras analizar la información presentada por la empresa y una vez emitido el informe de evaluación favorable del Comité de Coordinación e Incorporaciones.
El inicio de la negociación de la sociedad, vigésima compañía que se incorpora al MAB en 2018, tendrá lugar mañana 27 de noviembre.
El código de negociación de la compañía será YATO y su contratación se realizará a través del sistema de fijación de precios fixing. Vgm Advisory Partners es el asesor registrado de la compañía y Bankinter Securities actuará como proveedor de liquidez.
En el documento informativo de incorporación registrado en el MAB, Atom Hoteles explica que su intención de salir a Bolsa responde a un objetivo de aumentar su notoriedad, diferenciar y posicionar la imagen y transparencia de la sociedad frente a terceros, así como habilitar un mecanismo de captación de recursos para financiar su futuro crecimiento o posibilitar la incorporación de nuevos accionistas al capital.
Atom cuenta con 23 hoteles en propiedad con un valor contable total de 439,7 millones de euros, como los AC Marriott de Palma, Sevilla y Álava, o los Meliá de Sevilla y Canarias.
Bankinter replicó con la creación de Atom Hoteles el modelo de Ores, socimi para invertir en activos comerciales de pequeño y mediano tamaño en la que la entidad cuenta también con una participación del 10%. Esta sociedad fue creada para dar respuesta a aquellos clientes que demandan mayores rentabilidades en un entorno de bajos tipos de interés.
