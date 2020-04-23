El banco central de Noruega está revisando exhaustivamente el proceso de selección de Nicolai Tangen como futuro consejero delegado del Norges Bank Investment Management, la división de la entidad que gestiona el fondo soberano del país, el más importante y reputado del mundo.
La investigación de este nombramiento se produce después de que el diario VG revelara el pasado sábado presuntas irregularidades en el proceso de selección de Tangen. Según esta información, Tangen pagó todos los gastos de una viaje a Estados Unidos al que es todavía consejero delegado del fondo, Yngve Slyngstad.
Según VG, el 14 de noviembre Slyngstad voló a Nueva York para participar en un seminario interno del fondo noruego, tras lo cual tomó un tren hasta Pensilvania para participar en otro seminario organizado por Ako Capital, el fondo de inversión del que Tangen era consejero delegado. El vuelo a Nueva York y el tren fueron pagados por Norges Bank.
Sin embargo, el alojamiento y la comida una vez en Pensilvania fueron pagados por los organizadores. Slyngstad también volvió a Oslo en un vuelo chárter junto a otros participantes del evento.
El fondo también ha detallado la relación entre Tangen y Slyngstad, ya que ambos coincidieron en tres eventos diferentes entre 2016 y 2019. Norges Bank ha revelado, además, que Tangen le pidió directamente por email a Slyngstad, en enero de 2020, información del proceso de selección. En otro email posterior, le invitó a un evento en Londres. En ambos casos, el ejecutivo del fondo soberano no contestó a ninguno de esos emails.
No obstante, Norges Bank ha subrayado que en ningún momento esta relación ha tenido que ver con la elección de Tangen, ya que Slyngstad no participó en el proceso. Tampoco participó en el evento celebrado en Pensilvania ningún miembro del consejo de Norges Bank ni ninguna persona involucrada en el proceso de selección.
